Sei Investments Co. Has $89,000 Stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $211.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

