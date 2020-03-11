Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,649 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 73,779 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 647.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $152.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.23. MDC Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

