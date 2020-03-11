Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,819 shares of the department store operator’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J C Penney by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCP. ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of J C Penney stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. J C Penney Company Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

