Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANH opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 41.82 and a quick ratio of 41.82.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 43.28%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

