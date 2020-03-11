Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

SGMS stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,329,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 300,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

