Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $79.94 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,731 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,518,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $8.37 on Wednesday, hitting $276.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.98 and its 200 day moving average is $266.73. The company has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

