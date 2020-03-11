Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,599,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $1,401,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 378.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $4,301,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.