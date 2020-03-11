Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.85. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $10,485,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.