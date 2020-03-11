S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.29 on Friday. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 177,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S & T Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 72,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

