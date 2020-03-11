RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ RTIX opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $256.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTI Surgical by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.