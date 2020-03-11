Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

