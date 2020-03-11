Ross Stores, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $4.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of ROST opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

