Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,869 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,408.33.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.92. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

