RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.31. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,879 shares of company stock worth $269,474. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

