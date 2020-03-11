Reviewing LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) & China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

This table compares China Online Education Group and LAIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $166.61 million 4.28 -$60.61 million N/A N/A LAIX $92.68 million 2.43 -$70.99 million ($2.79) -1.68

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Online Education Group and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 LAIX 2 0 0 0 1.00

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.57%. LAIX has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 40.30%. Given China Online Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than LAIX.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -17.61% N/A -21.71% LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

Summary

China Online Education Group beats LAIX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.