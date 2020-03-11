Rev Group’s (REVG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rev Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $6.87 on Friday. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $457.99 million, a PE ratio of -62.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

