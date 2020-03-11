Research Analysts Set Expectations for Materialise NV’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Materialise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTLS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Materialise from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.49 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of MTLS opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Materialise has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 550,395 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

