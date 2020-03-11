Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Financial Comparison

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repligen and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $270.24 million 18.48 $21.41 million $1.07 89.59 Compugen $17.80 million 33.54 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -27.07

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Repligen and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 5 1 3.17 Compugen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Repligen currently has a consensus target price of $109.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Repligen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repligen is more favorable than Compugen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 7.92% 5.82% 4.52% Compugen N/A -75.28% -52.01%

Summary

Repligen beats Compugen on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

