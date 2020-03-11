Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Financial Contrast

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paypal and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 13.84% 17.33% 5.71% Repay N/A -15.32% -12.05%

Volatility & Risk

Paypal has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paypal and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $17.77 billion 7.24 $2.46 billion $2.45 44.79 Repay N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.14) -129.14

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paypal and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 3 27 0 2.90 Repay 0 0 7 0 3.00

Paypal presently has a consensus price target of $128.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Repay has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Paypal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than Repay.

Summary

Paypal beats Repay on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

