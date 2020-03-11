RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,906 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $120,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $141.00 and a one year high of $202.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

