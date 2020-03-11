Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,804 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.31% of Regis worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Regis during the third quarter worth $15,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regis by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 530,116 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth $2,347,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regis by 94.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regis by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE RGS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $386.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

