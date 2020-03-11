Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

