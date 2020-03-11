Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $37.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,420. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

