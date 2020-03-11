RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDNT. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $976.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RadNet by 8,824.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

