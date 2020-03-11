QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

