QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $34.25 on Monday. QCR has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $580.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

