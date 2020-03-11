Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

