Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

