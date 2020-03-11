Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.