Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BWS Financial downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,165. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

