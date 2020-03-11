Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:TCF opened at $29.94 on Monday. TCF Financial has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,921,000 after buying an additional 1,089,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,389,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,829,000 after buying an additional 510,987 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

