Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 335,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 280,657 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 256,924 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

