Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ping Identity Holding Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ping Identity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PING. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

PING stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

