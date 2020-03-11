Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Hawaiian Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FHB. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $19.97 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

