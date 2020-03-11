Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Reduced by Analyst

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COO. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $334.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.37. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,606,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

