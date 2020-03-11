Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Lowered by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.86.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.39 and a 52-week high of C$21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

