Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after buying an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

