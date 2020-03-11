Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

CRUS stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

