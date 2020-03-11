Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Apergy Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apergy in a research note issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Apergy alerts:

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

APY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.53. Apergy has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.