Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Lowered by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $653.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

