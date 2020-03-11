Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 147,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $3,089,289.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

