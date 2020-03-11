Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Issued By B. Riley

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for American Finance Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.04 million, a P/E ratio of -314.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

