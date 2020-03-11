Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mackinac Financial in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mackinac Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

MFNC stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

