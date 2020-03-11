Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for General Electric Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

NYSE:GE opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $908,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $53,867,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

