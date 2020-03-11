Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NYSE CNC opened at $60.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Centene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

