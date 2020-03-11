Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a report published on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

PXS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

