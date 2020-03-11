PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $59.13, 1,014,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 839,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 154.02 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,331,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

