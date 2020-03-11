Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,821 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Extreme Networks worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

EXTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 68,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

