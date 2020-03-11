Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,967 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,407 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,614 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of CTXS traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. 154,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,037. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

