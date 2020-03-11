Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Assured Guaranty worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 13,211 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,031,250.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. 22,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,971. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

